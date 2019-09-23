Premiere Week on CBS kicks off with a brand new Monday Night

NEW YORK (WDEF) – This is premiere week for the new television season on CBS.

Monday brings us two new shows with a mix of comedy and courts.

8:00

The Neighborhood starring Cedric the Entertainer is back for a second season.

8:30

Bob Hearts Abishola is the pilot episode of the new Chuck Lorre comedy starring Billy Gardell (Mike & Molly).

9:00

All Rise. is a new courtroom drama airing its pilot tonight at 8. It is the story of newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) who is trying to tame a far-from-perfect legal system.

10:00

Bull returns for a fourth season tonight. Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull who profiles juries and trials. Did you know the character is inspired by Dr. Phil’s early career?

