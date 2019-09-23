Nippon Paint building at Harriet Tubman site in East Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – East Chattanooga is getting a 60 million dollar investment into a Paint manufacturing facility. It will be at the former Harriett Tubman Housing site.

Both the city and county mayors, along with the Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and City Councilman Anthony Byrd, welcomed Nippon Paint USA to Chattanooga.

- Advertisement -

This marks the first major economic development in that part of the city in over 100 years.

The company will produce automotive E-Coat paint for customers in North America, Canada and Mexico. It will ramp up employment to 150 workers over the next 5 to 7 years.

Chattanooga’s Mayor says “They really wanted a chance to be in a neighborhood and have access to a workforce. There were other cities that gave more lucrative incentives and they wanted to be here in this neighborhood, and that’s a terrific vote of confidence in East Chattanooga.”

Some of those jobs will only require a high school diploma. Most will pay in the 15 to 16 dollar per hour range.

Work is expected to begin on the 2-hundred 70 thousand square foot facility in the first quarter of 20-20.