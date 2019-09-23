McCallie and South Pitt Stay on Top in Latest Prep Polls

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Oakland (18) 5-0 180 1

2. Maryville 4-0 152 2

3. Whitehaven 4-1 127 4

4. Bradley Central 4-1 112 5

5. Brentwood 4-1 103 7

6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 4-0 89 6

7. Ravenwood 4-1 79 3

8. Houston 5-0 78 9

9. Riverdale 4-1 32 10

10. McMinn County 4-0 10 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Central (16) 5-0 178 1

2. Beech (1) 5-0 158 2

3. Powell 5-0 139 3

4. David Crockett 4-0 113 5

5. Summit 5-0 102 6

6. Henry County 3-2 72 7

7. Knoxville West 5-0 66 8

8. Kirby 3-1 42 4

9. Page 3-1 34 9

10. South Doyle 4-1 32 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin (1) 31. Rhea County 16.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Greeneville (13) 4-1 171 1

2. Haywood County (3) 4-1 153 2

3. Elizabethton (1) 4-0 140 3

4. Anderson County (1) 4-1 127 4

5. Nolensville 4-0 111 5

6. Hardin County 4-1 91 6

7. Springfield 4-1 73 7

8. Livingston Academy 5-0 50 10

9. Marshall County 4-1 49 9

10. Dyersburg 3-2 13 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Alcoa (17) 4-1 179 1

2. Covington (1) 5-0 157 2

3. Pearl-Cohn 5-0 139 T3

4. Red Bank 5-0 125 T3

5. East Nashville 5-0 111 5

6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 5-0 86 6

7. Loudon 5-0 75 7

8. Upperman 4-1 54 8

9. South Gibson 5-0 42 T9

10. Westview 4-1 16 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Peabody (16) 5-0 177 1

2. Meigs County (2) 5-0 163 2

3. Watertown 4-1 124 4

4. Trousdale County 3-1 95 6

5. Tyner Academy 3-1 93 5

6. Forrest 5-0 89 7

7. Fairley 4-1 74 8

8. Lewis County 3-1 54 3

(tie) South Greene 5-0 54 10

10. Oneida 4-1 52 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Houston County 14.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. South Pittsburg (15) 5-0 176 1

2. Huntingdon (2) 5-0 159 2

3. Lake County (1) 4-0 144 3

4. Freedom Prep 5-0 117 4

5. Greenfield 5-0 97 5

6. Greenback 3-2 69 6

7. Fayetteville 5-0 59 9

8. Cornersville 3-2 57 7

9. Coalfield 4-1 53 8

10. Clay County 5-0 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Monterey 17.

Division II – Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. University-Jackson (16) 4-0 178 1

2. Fayette Academy (2) 4-1 158 3

3. Nashville Christian School 4-0 148 4

4. Friendship Christian 3-2 86 2

5. Davidson Academy 2-2 47 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Rosemark Academy 38. DCA 27. King’s Academy 13. Zion Christian Academy 13. Jackson Christian 12.

Division II – Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. ECS (16) 4-1 177 2

2. Lipscomb Academy (1) 4-1 137 5

3. BGA 4-1 105 1

4. Boyd Buchanan 3-1 92 4

5. CAK (1) 5-0 60 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Notre Dame 36. Chattanooga Christian 33. Grace Christian 27. Franklin Road Academy 26. CPA 14. Lausanne Collegiate 13.

Division II – Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. McCallie (17) 5-0 178 1

2. Brentwood Academy (1) 4-1 151 3

3. Baylor 5-0 107

4. MUS 4-1 99 2

5. Ensworth 4-1 84 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 54. MBA 29. Knoxville Catholic 12.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; WNWS-FM, Jackson.

