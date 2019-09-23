McCallie and South Pitt Stay on Top in Latest Prep Polls

By
Rick Nyman
-
0

Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (18) 5-0 180 1
2. Maryville 4-0 152 2
3. Whitehaven 4-1 127 4
4. Bradley Central 4-1 112 5
5. Brentwood 4-1 103 7
6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 4-0 89 6
7. Ravenwood 4-1 79 3
8. Houston 5-0 78 9
9. Riverdale 4-1 32 10
10. McMinn County 4-0 10 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Central (16) 5-0 178 1
2. Beech (1) 5-0 158 2
3. Powell 5-0 139 3
4. David Crockett 4-0 113 5
5. Summit 5-0 102 6
6. Henry County 3-2 72 7
7. Knoxville West 5-0 66 8
8. Kirby 3-1 42 4
9. Page 3-1 34 9
10. South Doyle 4-1 32 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin (1) 31. Rhea County 16.

Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greeneville (13) 4-1 171 1
2. Haywood County (3) 4-1 153 2
3. Elizabethton (1) 4-0 140 3
4. Anderson County (1) 4-1 127 4
5. Nolensville 4-0 111 5
6. Hardin County 4-1 91 6
7. Springfield 4-1 73 7
8. Livingston Academy 5-0 50 10
9. Marshall County 4-1 49 9
10. Dyersburg 3-2 13 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (17) 4-1 179 1
2. Covington (1) 5-0 157 2
3. Pearl-Cohn 5-0 139 T3
4. Red Bank 5-0 125 T3
5. East Nashville 5-0 111 5
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 5-0 86 6
7. Loudon 5-0 75 7
8. Upperman 4-1 54 8
9. South Gibson 5-0 42 T9
10. Westview 4-1 16 T9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (16) 5-0 177 1
2. Meigs County (2) 5-0 163 2
3. Watertown 4-1 124 4
4. Trousdale County 3-1 95 6
5. Tyner Academy 3-1 93 5
6. Forrest 5-0 89 7
7. Fairley 4-1 74 8
8. Lewis County 3-1 54 3
(tie) South Greene 5-0 54 10
10. Oneida 4-1 52 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Houston County 14.

Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (15) 5-0 176 1
2. Huntingdon (2) 5-0 159 2
3. Lake County (1) 4-0 144 3
4. Freedom Prep 5-0 117 4
5. Greenfield 5-0 97 5
6. Greenback 3-2 69 6
7. Fayetteville 5-0 59 9
8. Cornersville 3-2 57 7
9. Coalfield 4-1 53 8
10. Clay County 5-0 22 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Monterey 17.

Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. University-Jackson (16) 4-0 178 1
2. Fayette Academy (2) 4-1 158 3
3. Nashville Christian School 4-0 148 4
4. Friendship Christian 3-2 86 2
5. Davidson Academy 2-2 47 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Rosemark Academy 38. DCA 27. King’s Academy 13. Zion Christian Academy 13. Jackson Christian 12.

Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. ECS (16) 4-1 177 2
2. Lipscomb Academy (1) 4-1 137 5
3. BGA 4-1 105 1
4. Boyd Buchanan 3-1 92 4
5. CAK (1) 5-0 60 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Notre Dame 36. Chattanooga Christian 33. Grace Christian 27. Franklin Road Academy 26. CPA 14. Lausanne Collegiate 13.

Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. McCallie (17) 5-0 178 1
2. Brentwood Academy (1) 4-1 151 3
3. Baylor 5-0 107
4. MUS 4-1 99 2
5. Ensworth 4-1 84 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 54. MBA 29. Knoxville Catholic 12.


All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; WNWS-FM, Jackson.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/23/2019 4:10:10 PM (GMT -4:00)

