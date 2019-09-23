Jaycee Towers reopen as the new River View Apartments

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – What started out almost 50 years ago as the Jaycee Towers, now has a new name to go with a 10-million dollar rehabilitation.

It’s now River View Apartments.

The building at 500 West MLK Boulevard provides housing for people 62- years old or older in 161 residential units.

The remodeling was paid for with 6.9 million dollars in Low Income Housing credits from the state of Tennessee, and 10 and a half million dollars in multi-family tax-exempt bonds.

The ribbon-cutting today attracted representatives from state agencies, political leaders and owners—the Wishrock organization.

The residents had nothing but praise for Wishrock.

Resident Deborah Robertson said “How encouraging you were to me and to all the other residents as we dealt with the stalled elevators, the ever-changing exits, the banging and clanging and all the other things that went along with the remodeling. Those were the good old days weren’t they? But look at us now ! ”

Hamilton county also granted the new owners a Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement.