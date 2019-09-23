Demi Moore: Rapist said I was “whored” by my mom for $500

Demi Moore’s recently released memoir reveals not a life of Hollywood glamour, but one of pain and suffering that started at a young age. In “Inside Out,” Moore opens up about her dark past, and in a recent interview with Diane Sawyer, she revealed even more details about a sexual assault her mother allegedly commissioned.

The actress dedicated the memoir to her three daughters and her mother, who had a troubled past that contributed to Moore’s tumultuous upbringing.

Moore writes about her parents’ alcoholism and mother’s suicide attempts, which she witnessed at a young age. She also writes about going to bars with her mother as a teen. She says after her parents’ divorce, her mom would bring her out so men at bars would notice them.

Moore said one night ended in rape. Moore, who was 15 at the time, said the man who assaulter her asked her how it felt to be “whored out by her mother” for $500. In her interview with Sawyer for “Good Morning America,” Moore contemplated if her mother “sold her” that night.

“I think, in my deep heart, no. I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction,” she said. “But she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way.”

As a teen, Moore found out the man she thought was her biological father was not – he was secretly her stepdad. Following this revelation and her parents’ divorce, she dropped out of high school and moved out. She set out on her own to become an actress.

Moore reveals shocking details about her dark childhood in her new memoir “Inside Out” Harper Collins

While Moore had an extremely successful acting career – starring in several blockbuster hits and becoming one of the highest-paid actresses – her struggles did not end with her move to Hollywood.

She married fellow actor Bruce Willis and had three daughters with him, but years after their divorce she went through another difficult time. Moore, who went through a period of not speaking with her her ex-husband and her three children, said her physical and mental health deteriorated.

“I guess the fundamental question that came forward for me was, ‘How did I get here?'” Moore told Sawyer. “I mean, from where I started to what I’ve experienced, where I’ve been, like, how did I get here?”

Moore wrote “Inside Out” as a way to find herself again – and help others who may be struggling. “If I were to look back,” she said, “I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself.”