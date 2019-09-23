Climate activists chain themselves to boat and block traffic in D.C.

Protesters blocked major intersections in Washington, D.C. early Monday morning in a show of protest against climate change ahead of this week’s United Nation’s climate summit in New York City. More than 60 countries will attend the summit, which begins today, and activists are seeking to pressure U.S. politicians and other world leaders to create legislation that will address climate change.

The protest, called Shut Down DC, is loosely associated with the Metro D.C. chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America and Black Lives Matter D.C. According to Reuters, nearly 1,150 people had signed up for the protests on a dedicated web site by Sunday night.

Environmental activists gather to protest to shut down the city during global climate action week on September 23, 2019 in Washington,DC. Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images

“We hope with by our actions on Monday, we can raise public awareness of this issue and understand it’s just not going to be taken as business as usual, that we need some drastic action on climate change issues in the relatively near future,” said a spokesman for Shut Down D.C., Mike Golash, according to CBS News affiliate WUSA.

The protests in Washington, D.C. were scheduled to take place on Monday in Farragut Square, Columbus Circle, Folger Park, and Hancock Park.

Protesters blocked several major thoroughfares in the nation’s capital. Some chained themselves to a sailboat at the intersection of 16th and K Streets, WUSA reported.

Climate change protesters have chained themselves to a boat at the intersection of 16th and K NW. #ShutDownDC pic.twitter.com/Oc4x0CzGo7 — WUSA9 (@wusa9) September 23, 2019

D.C. police said in a statement that they are prepared for Monday’s event: “MPD is aware of the assembly. In regards to public safety planning, MPD does not discuss operational tactics; however, our Special Operations Division is equipped to handle First Amendment assemblies of any stature. MPD would also like to advise the public to remain vigilant, and if you see something, say something.”

CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave reported there was a noticeably increased police presence by 6 a.m. in downtown D.C. He said the police department has increased staffing to respond to the protests and encourages people to take the Metro train.

Cars and trucks are trying to turn around after meeting climate change protesters near New York Avenue and 395. #ShutDownDC pic.twitter.com/e8NIvIKOQh — WUSA9 (@wusa9) September 23, 2019

The protests came as activists take an increasingly prominent role in the climate change debate. Earlier this month, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in New York City on Wednesday after traveling across the Atlantic Ocean in a zero-emission yacht. Thunberg, 16, used the boat to raise awareness to the greenhouse gases emitted by the use of commercial airplanes.

Last week, millions of people around the world walked out of their schools and workplaces to demand urgent action on climate change. The global climate strikes, which are taking place in more than 150 countries, were scheduled ahead of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly and the Climate Action Summit this week. In 2017, President Trump announced he would pull the Unites States out of the Paris climate agreement, claiming it was its conditions were unfair to U.S. businesses, workers and taxpayers.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Mr. Trump said at the time.