Cleveland Police investigate body found on Ocoee Street

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are investigating a body found near the Hiwassee Mental Health Center on South Ocoee Street this afternoon.

It was first spotted by a passerby.

Police also seem interested in a pickup truck at the scene, but they aren’t saying why yet.

They’re aren’t saying much about the case now, but are treating it as a homicide.

Sgt. Bobby Ruth tells us “We’re going to continue to process the scene. Interview witnesses around the community to see you know if in the past week or so have seen anything but we’re just going to continue to canvass and process the scene.”

We are told that they have made contact with the victim’s family.