2019 Emmy Awards list of winners: “Game of Thrones” wins best drama

“Game of Thrones,” “Fleabag” take home Emmys

“Game of Thrones” ended its eight-season run with a big win at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards , which were held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The HBO series, based off of the works of George R.R. Martin, earned the Emmy for outstanding drama series.

Though it led the pack, with 32 nominations, the night was full of surprises and one-of-a-kind moments, including incredible entrances and outfits on the purple carpet.

Billy Porter became the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his work in “Pose.”

Actresses like Patricia Arquette and Michelle Williams gave impassioned speeches aimed at equality, with Arquette advocating for trans rights and Williams highlighting pay parity. Alex Borstein also delivered a moving tribute to her grandmother, who survived the Holocaust.

Noticeably absent during the show, however, was a host. The Emmys decided to follow the Oscars lead and do away with the position this year. This is the first time it’s happened since 2003.

Here are Sunday night’s winners: