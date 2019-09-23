2019 Emmy Awards list of winners: “Game of Thrones” wins best drama

Though it led the pack, with 32 nominations, the night was full of surprises and one-of-a-kind moments, including incredible entrances and outfits on the purple carpet.
Billy Porter became the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his work in “Pose.”
Emmy Awards More
Actresses like Patricia Arquette and Michelle Williams gave impassioned speeches aimed at equality, with Arquette advocating for trans rights and Williams highlighting pay parity. Alex Borstein also delivered a moving tribute to her grandmother, who survived the Holocaust.
Noticeably absent during the show, however, was a host. The Emmys decided to follow the Oscars lead and do away with the position this year. This is the first time it’s happened since 2003.
Here are Sunday night’s winners:
Outstanding Drama Series
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Bodyguard”
- WINNER: “Game of Thrones”
- “Killing Eve”
- “Ozark”
- “Pose”
- “Succession”
- “This Is Us”
Outstanding Comedy Series
- “Barry”
- WINNER: “Fleabag”
- “The Good Place”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Russian Doll”
- “Schitt’s Creek”
- “Veep”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”
- WINNER: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
- Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
- Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
- Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Directing for a Drama Series
- WINNER: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Lisa Brühlmann, “Killing Eve”
- David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” (“The Iron Throne”)
- Adam McKay, “Succession”
- David Nutter, “Game of Thrones” (“The Last of the Starks”)
- Daina Reid, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones” (“The Long Night”)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
- Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- WINNER: Billy Porter, “Pose”
- Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”
- WINNER: Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”
- Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”
- Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”
- Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”
Writing for a Drama Series
- WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”
- David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones”
- Emerald Fennell, “Killing Eve”
- Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul”
- Jed Mercurio, “Bodyguard”
- Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”
- Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”
- WINNER: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
- Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
- Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”
- Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”
Variety Talk Series
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
- “The Late Late Show with James Corden”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Director for a Variety Series
- Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, “Documentary Now!”
- Derek Waters, “Drunk History”
- Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
- WINNER: Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, “Who Is America?”
Variety Sketch Series
- “At Home with Amy Sedaris”
- “Documentary Now”
- “Drunk History”
- “I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman”
- WINNER: “Saturday Night Live”
- “Who Is America”
Writing for a Variety Series
- WINNER: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- “Documentary Now!”
- “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”
- “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
- “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Limited Series
- WINNER: “Chernobyl”
- “Escape at Dannemora”
- “Fosse/Verdon”
- “Sharp Objects”
- “When They See Us”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
- Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”
- Joey King, “The Act”
- Nicey Nash, “When They See Us”
- WINNER: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Outstanding Television Movie
- WINNER: “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”
- “Brexit”
- “Deadwood: The Movie”
- “King Lear”
- “My Dinner with Herve”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”
- Benicio Del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”
- Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”
- Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
- WINNER: Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
- Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama
- Russell T Davies, “A Very English Scandal”
- Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, “When They See Us”
- Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, “Escape at Dannemora” (“Episode 7”)
- Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, “Escape at Dannemora” (“Episode 6”)
- Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, “Fosse/Verdon”
- WINNER: Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”
- Paul Dano, “Escape at Dannemora”
- John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”
- Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”
- WINNER: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
- Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”
Directing for a Limited Series
- Ava DuVernay, “When They See Us”
- Thomas Kail, “Fosse/Verdon” (“Who’s Got the Pain”)
- Stephen Frears, “A Very English Scandal”
- WINNER: Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”
- Ben Stiller, “Escape at Dannemora”
- Jessica Yu, “Fosse/Verdon” (“Glory”)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”
- Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
- Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”
- Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon”
- Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
Competition Program
- “The Amazing Race”
- “American Ninja Warrior”
- “Nailed It!”
- WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
- Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
- WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
- Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
- Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
- Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
- WINNER: Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Director for a Comedy Series
- Alec Berg, “Barry” (“The Audition”)
- WINNER: Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag”
- Mark Cendrowski, “The Big Bang Theory”
- Bill Hader, “Barry” (“ronny/lily”)
- Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“We’re Going to the Catskills!”)
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“All Alone”)
Writing for a Comedy Series
- Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Barry”
- WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
- Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, “Pen15”
- Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, “Russian Doll” (“Nothing in This World Is Easy”)
- David Mandel, “Veep”
- Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, “The Good Place”
- Allison Silverman, “Russian Doll” (“A Warm Body”)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”
- Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”
- Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”
- Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
- Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”
- Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Tony Hale, “Veep”
- Stephen Root, “Veep”
- WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”