Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – September 22nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Lots Of Sunshine And Nice, But Very Dry Weather Continues!

After a nice pleasant start, lots of sunshine and warmer for Sunrday with highs back in the upper 80’s. Mostly clear again for Sunday night with lows 60-63.

Fall starts officially on Monday but it won’t exactly feel like it as highs once again will be around 90 with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for rain on Monday but not enough to cool us down. More dry weather is ahead for next week and above normal temperatures are expected for the first full week of Autumn. Highs will back in the 90’s for second half of next week as well as next weekend.

82 & 61 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar.