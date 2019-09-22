CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- This morning a sea of purple could be seen as hundreds gathered to walk to end Alzheimer’s.

At the Tennessee River Park participants joined in the fight for a world without Alzheimer’s!

Each participant would hold a different flower to celebrate a loved one lost to the disease.

The event’s organizer, Amy French says, “To see the hope that floats among these people. They are an amazing group of people, they are caregivers, they are people affected by Alzheimer’s disease and these are people who have lost someone to this devastating disease. We are so pleased and thrilled that they are all here today to honor each other and be apart of this fabulous walk”

Along with the mile and a half walk, the park was filled with games for the kids and music the keep the energy moving.