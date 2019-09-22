CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- It’s A celebration of living life without limitations!

The Chattanooga Zoo will host the City of Chattanooga’s Annual Go Fest.

This free event celebrates Chattanooga’s accessibility to everyone, regardless of ability.

Guests of all ages were treated to a free day at the zoo and are enjoy adaptive activities, live music and learn more about services available.

Go Fest Organizer, Chris Brown, say,”People think that when you have a disability it’s gonna hinder you. people with disabilities are such amazing people and have abilities that us able bidy people don’t. So this event actually brings everybody out so you can see that.”

Go Fest is part of an initiative created to help make Chattanooga more accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability.