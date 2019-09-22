Disc Dog World Champhionship

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-This weekend Coolidge Park is going to the dogs!

Hundreds gathered to watch and participate in the 2019 Skyhoundz World Canine Disc Championship.

The Skyhoundz World Championship is the largest disc-dog series in the world featuring more than 120 teams from all around the world.

Matt Bilderback says, “Everyone here is so supportive and passionate about their dogs, about other people’s dogs its a very community sport so everyone knows about just everybody an we have a great time together.”

To be in the finals here in Chattanooga you must qualify at the Skyhoundz Regional Qualifier or one of the three Open Qualifiers.