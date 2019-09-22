Chattanooga Red Wolves Defeat Orlando City B

(chattredwolves.com) – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (9-8-9) defeated Orlando City B (3-19-4) 2-1 at David Stanton Field on Saturday.

The Red Wolves came out firing to start the match as they looked to jump on Orlando early. In the first minute, Jonathan Caparelli fired a shot that was saved by the finger tips of Orlando goalie Christian Herrera. Just minutes later it was Greg Hurst’s turn as he sent a shot just wide of the net. After some back and forth play, the Red Wolves finally struck first in the 34th minute as Sito Seoane fired a low shot that deflected off an Orlando defender and into the net to give Chattanooga a 1-0 lead.

Alex Mangels kept Orlando out of the net for the majority of the first half, including two saves from point blank range in the 21st minute. However, in the lone minute of stoppage time, Orlando’s Leonardo Simas snuck the ball past Mangels and into the back of the net to equalize.

In the second half, Chattanooga wasted little time in taking the lead back, this time for good. In the 54th minute, Tony Walls headed home a cross from Josue Soto, giving the Red Wolves a 2-1 lead.

From there, the defense took over as they held Orlando without a shot on goal in the second half. The Red Wolves finished the match with 15 shots and eight on target. Both teams played the final 15 minutes of the match with 10 men as both Leonardo Da Silva Simas and Leo Folla received two yellow cards, ejecting them from the match.

With the win, the Red Wolves move to fifth place in the standings with two matches to play. Chattanooga is tied with Forward Madison in points for fourth, with Forward Madison ahead on goal differential.

The Red Wolves will be back in action next Saturday as they take on the Richmond Kickers at David Stanton Field. That match is scheduled for 7 p.m.