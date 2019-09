Billy Porter became the first openly gay man to win an Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for his role in “Pose.” Porter won the Emmy on Sunday night as a first-time nominee for playing the character Pray Tell on the FX drama series.

The fashionable singer-actor wore a glittered suit and a towering asymmetrical hat on the stage as he accepted the award.

He beat out nominees that included Bob Odenkirk, Jason Bateman and Kit Harington.

Billy Porter seen Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. Getty