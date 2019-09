CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – Cleveland Police confirm one person was seriously injured in a shooting at a billiard club in Cleveland Friday night.

Sgt. Evie West says the person received life threatening injuries in the shooting.

Officials say it happened at CBC on 185 Inman Street East.

Police say they have a party of interest detained and with that there is no further danger to the public.

We will update you as we learn more.