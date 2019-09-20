Tennessee American releases more info on how the water break happened

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tennessee American water says it still has not identified the actual cause of that big water main break a week ago that shut down a big part of Chattanooga.

In a news release, the company explained that its employees were working on a planned project to install a valve on a 36-inch transmission main.

While the valve work was being performed, workers noticed a large amount of water beginning to surface from a meter vault that was located near the planned project.

TennAm says it has not identified the cause but is doing an evaluation.

The news release added, “No utility is able to guarantee uninterrupted service. When events such as these occur, we do not provide for billing adjustments or claims for customer reimbursement of expenses.”

Here is a FAQ they prepared on the spill:

WHAT HAPPENED?

On the evening of September 12,

Tennessee American Water and its

contractors were working on a planned

project to install a valve on a 36-inch

transmission main, which is a large pipe

for moving water. This project is designed

to enhance the ability of Tennessee

American Water to maintain water service

in the event of a main break or other

interruption. While the valve work was

being performed, workers noticed a large

amount of water beginning to surface from

a meter vault that was located near but

was not part of the planned project. We

have not identified the cause of the main

break and concluding this evaluation is a

priority.

The main break repair was completed by early Saturday

morning, September 14, with the installation of a new

permanent ductile iron pipe and 36-inch valve. After the

repair, Tennessee American Water restored water pressure

by turning valves back on, filling tanks and flushing

hydrants to help reduce air in the distribution system and

water discoloration. This process is methodical and takes

time in order to avoid other main breaks or water quality

issues.

By Saturday morning, September 14, impacted customers

in lower elevations started seeing their water pressure

improve or, if they were without water, their service

restored. By Saturday afternoon, the majority of the

impacted customers had their water service restored, and

24 hours later their precautionary boil water notice was

lifted. By Sunday afternoon the highest elevation areas of

the water system had their service restored, which meant

all Tennessee American Water customers had water at

their homes and businesses, with only a limited number of

customers subject to the precautionary boil water notice.

EXACTLY, WHAT KIND OF WORK WAS

UNDERWAY WHEN IT HAPPENED?

On Thursday evening, September 12, Tennessee American

Water and its contractors were working on a planned

project to install a valve on a 36-inch water transmission

main. This new valve is an important part of a larger

system improvement project focused on resiliency.

WHAT WE KNOW?

What we know is that we were performing a planned capital

project, and, during the course of the work, workers noticed

a large amount of water beginning to surface at a location

near but not part of the project. We worked around the

clock to reduce the flow of water to allow the repair of the

main break and to restore the system.