TDFN Scoreboard: September 20th, 2019

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF) – It’s time for Touchdown Friday Night! We’ll keep the scoreboard updated throughout the evening. Tweet us your team’s score using the hashtag #TDFN12 then tune in tonight at 11:15 p.m. for highlights! Don’t forget to catch a recap of the action Saturday morning at noon on our Overtime show!
Tennessee:
Baylor 7 – Ensworth 7
East Ridge 8 – Sequatchie County 0
Sequoyah at Hixson
Loudon 24 – Signal Mountain 14
CCS 17 – Boyd Buchanan 21
Heritage 7 – Cleveland 31
Bradley Central 21 – Ooltewah 21
Anderson County 21 – Howard 0
Sweetwater 7 – Brainered 7
Lenoir City 3 – Rhea County 20
Copper Basin 0 – Whitwell 7
East Hamilton 31 – Central 6
Middle Tennessee Christian 14 – Grace Academy 0
Grundy County at Dekalb County
Lookout Valley at Richard
Knox Catholic 13 – McCallie 28
Red Bank 48 – McMinn Central 0
Meigs County 0 – Rockwood 7
Notre Dame at Knox Grace
William Blount 10 – McMinn County 14
Tellico Plains 0 – Polk County 14
Walker Valley 7 -White County 7
Silverdale Baptist 0 – CAK 7
Huntland at South Pittsburg
Tyner 14 – Marion County 0
Georgia:
North Murray 10 – Calhoun 7
Coosa 7 – Chattooga 20
Coahulla Creek 7 – Murray County 7
Model 14 – Dade County 0
Dalton 21 – Creekview 13
Gordon Central 7 – Pepperell 7
Gordon Lee 0 – Darlington 36
LFO 14 – Ringgold 7
NW Whitfield 0 – Temple 7
Cedartown at SE Whitfield
North Cobb Christian 7 – Trion 0