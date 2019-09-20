Student charged with bringing loaded gun to Washington Alternative School

UPDATE:

East Ridge Police have now charged four juveniles in an attempted car-jacking case in Ridgeside.

They confirm one of the suspects is the student charged with bringing a loaded gun to Washington Alternative School after the incident.

Officers were first called about suspicious people in the area, when they got another call about the car-jacking.

They were able to apprehend three of four suspects.

The fourth was later picked up at the school.

They all face charges of Aggravated Assault and Attempted Aggravated Robbery.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officers found a student with a loaded handgun at Washington Alternative School Friday morning.

They are charging him with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds.

They also turned him over to East Ridge Police for questioning about an incident off campus earlier in the morning.

