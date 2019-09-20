Student charged with bringing loaded gun to Washington Alternative School

UPDATE:
East Ridge Police have now charged four juveniles in an attempted car-jacking case in Ridgeside.
They confirm one of the suspects is the student charged with bringing a loaded gun to Washington Alternative School after the incident.
Officers were first called about suspicious people in the area, when they got another call about the car-jacking.
They were able to apprehend three of four suspects.
The fourth was later picked up at the school.
They all face charges of Aggravated Assault and Attempted Aggravated Robbery.
_____
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officers found a student with a loaded handgun at Washington Alternative School Friday morning.
They are charging him with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds.
They also turned him over to East Ridge Police for questioning about an incident off campus earlier in the morning.
