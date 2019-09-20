Soddy Daisy Police shoot 74 year old man in domestic call

SODDY DAISY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff’s officers have released the identify of the man shot by Soddy Daisy police on Thursday night.

The officers were called to a home on Harvest Court around 10 PM for a domestic disorder.

Sheriff’s officers are handling the investigation.

They say that 74 year old John Emory Sawyer, III was armed with a weapon when the Soddy Daisy officers confronted him.

The officers shot and killed the suspect.

The three officers have been put on administrative leave, according to standard policy by the Soddy Daisy Police Department.