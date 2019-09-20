Parking Day turns parking spots into min playgrounds downtown

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Design Studio hosted this years Parking Day.

Parking Day is an international day that takes metered parking spaces and turns them into mini public parks called parklets.

This is the eleventh year that Chattanooga has participated.

Several businesses and organizations created their own parklet.

Krystin Hill of the Creative Discovery Museum describes their idea.

“So we are celebrating September at parking day today and we are super excited to be here. So kids can come in and they can play in the snow. They can have some hot coca with marshmallows.”

Nancy Harrison with the Christian Science Reading Room explains their creation.

“We’re building an igloo and playing hockey and just kind of getting into a festive spirit. And part of our parklet reading room is known as a tropical spiritual oasis. Really, our parklet is about loving your neighbor.”

Parking day happens the third Friday of every September.

The event was free and open to the public.