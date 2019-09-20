Governor Brian Kemp Visits Q CELLS Solar Facility in Dalton

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — Governor Brian Kemp made a stop in Dalton as a part of his “Georgia Made” tour today.

He spoke at the grand opening of Q CELLS, the new solar panel manufacturing facility.

Governor Brian Kemp is touring the state highlighting manufacturing and production businesses. Dalton was part of that tour today, when he spoke at the ribbon-cutting of the largest solar manufacturing facility in the western hemisphere, Q CELLS.

Although they have actually been in operation since January, today was the official grand opening.

“We have roots all over the world, but the United States is our largest market, and this factory is dedicated to serving it with the most advanced products that we make anywhere on earth,” said Charles Kim, Q CELLS CEO.

“The USA is also the number one destination for foreign investment in the world. Because companies like this one, recognize the USA, as an innovative and stable market, as well as the world’s largest economy,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler.

Governor Kemp had lots of good things to say about the solar factory:

“We just did a tour earlier, and it’s pretty magnificent when you see it from the outside, but certainly it’s even better than that when you go inside,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

But Kemp also took the opportunity to brag on the whole state of Georgia.

“Investments are coming in from not only around the country, but as today’s grand opening so clearly demonstrates, our international partner’s certainly have Georgia on their mind as well,” said Kemp.

“Georgia is in fact the fourth leading state in the country for solar installations this year, the south is the leading region for solar installations for each of the next five years, so this is the place where we can be closest to our customers,” said Scott Moskowitz, Director of Strategy and Market Intelligence at Q CELLS.

Gov. Kemp said that Georgia has just been named the top state in the country for business for the 6th year in a row.