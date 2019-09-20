Colleen Ryan wins Toyota teacher of the year award

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Toyota found their family teacher of the year here in Chattanooga on Friday.

They surprised kindergarten teacher Colleen Ryan with a $20,000 check and the award at a school assembly.

We told you about her mobile classroom bus project.

When she realized her students were falling behind, she and a colleague bought a school bus and turned it into a mobile classroom.

They offer a four week serious of math, science and literacy lessons that last about 20 minutes.

Since the bus program started, they’ve seen increases in literacy and math skills.

“Colleen Ryan is a perfect example of how Toyota operates relying on innovation to help solve societal issues and challenges” says Toyota’s Mike Gross.

The money from the award will be used to continue the program.

Dr. Joshua Cramer of the National Center for Families Learning adds “Colleen’s dedication to improve the lives of Hamilton County families through two-generational learning is remarkable.”