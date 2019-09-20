Chattanooga Red Wolves Coach Tim Hankinson Goes on Paid Leave of Absence

(Red Wolves release) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Sept. 20, 2019) – The Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club announced Head Coach Tim Hankinson will be on a paid leave of absence from the team for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Assistant Coach David Barrueta, who led the team in its last match at Lansing, will serve as acting head coach for the team’s remaining three regular-season matches and USL League One playoff matches. Barrueta brings nearly three decades of coaching experience to the club. He is the former head coach and assistant coach at Chattanooga-area schools and universities including Sewanee, Yale University, Longwood University and Mercer University.