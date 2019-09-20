Bus crash leaves 4 dead, 30 injured in Utah

A tour bus crashed near a national park in southern Utah on Friday, killing at least four people and injuring 30 others, authorities told CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV. The Utah Highway Patrol said 12 to 15 victims suffered “very” critical injuries, KUTV reported.

The bus hit a guard rail and rolled over near a highway rest stop about 7 miles from Bryce Canyon National Park. The road has since been closed.

Troopers are en route to a tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon on SR-12. Multiple Air ambulances and rescue crews have been dispatched. We will update as more information comes in. Please avoid the area and let first responders work. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) September 20, 2019

Bryce Canyon is known for its distinctive landscape of narrow red-rock spires and is located about 300 miles south of Salt Lake City.

This story is breaking and will be updated.