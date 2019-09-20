Locals join international climate strike

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Many people in Chattanooga joined an international climate strike.

On Friday, several people, some from organizations, came together in front of the Tennessee Aquarium to rally.

- Advertisement -

They’re calling for action to slow the rate of climate change.

They hope to inspire people to do simple things like plant trees, recycle, conserve water, and drive less.

“It’s a matter of saving life. I mean the human species is actually in trouble if we don’t do something to preserve this whole system that actually protects us,” organizer Sandy Kurtz said

“It’s just the number one thing that in our society, it’s right there and it’s a problem and it’s dangerous and we’re not realizing it,” McCallie School student Reece Wearing said.

They will wrap up the week with a climate strike vigil on the Holmberg Bridge starting at 7:15 p.m.