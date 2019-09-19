Could Tennessee American have prevented the major water outage?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A former Chattanooga mayor says the Tennessee American Water main break could have been prevented.

Ron Littlefield says he wasn’t surprised it happened.

According to the former mayor, he says the water company was warned they were vulnerable.

He says it’s because of the configuration of their treatment plant and the area they serve.

A study was done on how to interconnect Tennessee American Water to other water systems, but Littlefield says the company wasn’t interested.

“We told them, you know some of theses days, one of these days, something is going to happen and you are going to shutdown all of downtown and that includes the hospitals, the jail, government centers, the hotels the restaurants and all of that, so that is exactly what happened.”

Littlefield says another issue is the aging pipes.