Sale Creek Football Team to finally play home games at home

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Sale Creek High School Football players are getting a stadium for the first time.

Thursday night, Hamilton County School Board Members approved 2.5 million dollars of funds for bleachers, lights, bathrooms, dressing rooms and a concession stand at what is currently their practice field.

For years, the team has been driving several miles to play their home games at Finley Stadium or Hixson High School.

They did that, because they had no place to properly hold home games.

Their practice field has second hand field goals and a score board, but they had no where for people to sit.

Now, that will all change.

“They were the only high school in Hamilton County that do not have a football field. It was the biggest inequity in Hamilton County as far as I was concerned,” School Board Member Rhonda Thurman said.

“This is just a dream come true for everybody. It will be great for the community,” Assistant Head Coach Roy Shipley said.

“Have our own locker room with our own names posted up. It think it’s a pretty special moment not to have to carry our bags and set them in the back hallway and drag them back and back and back and back. It think it’s awesome,” Quarterback Braden Penny said.

“I’m just real excited for them,” Thurman said.

The hope is to have the stadium finished before the start of next football season.