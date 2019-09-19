Ringgold Hoping to Get Tough Against Rival LFO

Ringgold has stumbled to an 0-3 start this season, but they can make a statement Friday night as they battle their long-time rival in LFO.

The Tigers used to own this series, winning 12 in-a-row before LFO snagged the braggin’ the rights the last two years. Injuries have hurt Ringgold this season, and that’s why Tigers coach Robert Akins hopes his guys can suck it up Friday against LFO.

Said Akins:”It’s probably toughness. You know being tough. Making sure you overcome any kind of adversity that happens during the game. I think those are the main things we need to focus on. And then play up to our potential regardless of whether we win or lose. Play like we are capable to play.”