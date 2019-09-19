Nashville Artist hopes to create another Instagram sensation on Main Street

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Artist Kelsey Montague has made an international reputation with her murals.

The Nashville artist helped boost Taylor Swift’s latest work by creating the Butterfly mural, that has had fans lining up to get a photo of themselves in it.

Montague’s latest work is a pair of Angel wings in Chattanooga.

She worked through the night to complete the mural on a wall on Main Street.

It is at the home of the new Market South development next to Clydes and down the street from Feed.

Montague has created public art across the southeast and the world.. from Ellijay to Galway and Melbourne.

You can see more of her art on her website.