Delta flight makes emergency landing after quick 29,000-foot descent

Delta called it a “controlled descent.”
Preliminary data posted to Flightaware.com shows the plane descended from 39,000 feet at 4:34 p.m. to 9,975 feet at 4:42 p.m.
Delta said the plane landed safely without incident and customers deplaned normally, then were bussed to Fort Lauderdale sand arrived Wednesday night.
The aircraft was being evaluated by maintenance technicians, Delta added.
CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP-TV says the flight apparently changed course while over the Gulf of Mexico.
Passengers took to Twitter, some praising the crew, others describing anxious moments: