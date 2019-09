TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Department has charged a suspect in a theft at Jefferson’s Restaurant in Trenton.

They got surveillance video of the theft that happened two weeks ago.

Investigators identified the suspects as 21 year old Branden P. Dale from South Pittsburg.

“Sheriff Cross wants to thank anyone who provided us info on this subject, and/or assisted with identifying the male.”