Authorities identify man hurt in courthouse shooting

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot inside an Alabama courthouse as being a 72-year-old resident with multiple ammunition containers.

News outlets reported Thursday that Jackson County sheriff’s officials say Fred Swearengin had a handgun and four magazines containing bullets when he was shot Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says Swearengin refused to surrender his weapon. He says the man drew his gun and was shot by a deputy who was working at a security checkpoint.

Harnen says it’s unclear what if anything Swearengin planned to do. Records don’t show any current cases involving him in state court.

The man was taken to a hospital in Huntsville for treatment, but authorities haven’t released his condition.

