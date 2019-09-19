Arrest made after teen fatally stabbed while dozens watched

A disturbing and deadly brawl was caught on camera this week outside a pizzeria in Oceanside, New York. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed by another teen as dozens of others watched – some taking out their phones to record instead of helping, CBS New York reports.

After reviewing video of the incident, police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Tyler Flach with second degree murder in the death of Khaseen Morris.

The Long Island teens’ pre-arranged a fight at a strip mall after school, police said, according to CBS New York. Morris was seen with another boy’s girlfriend and was threatened that he better be at the fight. When he arrived, six or seven teens from another school district converged on him and he was stabbed in the chest.

Morris’ family is now planning his funeral. His sister, Keyanna Morris, said “everyone loved him and he loved everyone.”

“He was amazing,” Morris said. “The girl wanted him to walk her home and he was like okay. This girl played a game and tried to get her ex-boyfriend jealous and said somebody else walked me home.”

There was shock and disgust at Oceanside High School that so many kids stood around and just shot video of the deadly brawl.

“They videoed his death instead of helping him. This can’t go on. Your friends are dying while you stand there and video it. That’s egregious,” Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

One parent told CBS New York the Morris family moved to the area to give their family a better life.

“We are heartbroken by this senseless tragedy,” Oceanside Schools Superintendent Dr. Phyllis S. Harrington said. “Tragedies like this have to constantly remind us to be kind and caring people.”

Before arresting Flach on Wednesday, police first asked any kids with video to do the right thing and come forward. They said they knew who they were looking for. “If you are not a part and parcel of murder of Khaseen Morris, now is the time to get in touch with us and let us know who did this and why,” Fitzpatrick said.

Flach was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.