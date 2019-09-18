YMCA Splits from Silversneakers Program causing 10,000 seniors to lose free access to the Y.

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Tennessee State Alliance of YMCA will be cutting ties with Tivity Healthcare SilverSneakers members.

Seniors will need to look elsewhere for a fitness program.

The program will not end until the beginning of next year.

The YMCA will no longer offer the program at its 44 locations across the state of Tennessee.

Currently, there are 10 thousand active Silversneaker members that use a YMCA facility.

Divisions President of Tivity Healthcare wants SilverSneaker members to know they aren’t alone through this transition.

“Silversneaker member needs to understand, they are not losing their silversneakers benefits. All they are losing in access to the Y. SO, they can still go to other facilities and we have over 350 facilities in the state of TN that they can go to and still get their SN program, still be with their friends, still exercise, still have their social interaction and not have to pay,” says Rick Janicak, Divisions President of Tivity Healthcare.

The Tennessee Alliance with the YMCA released a statement about the split.

“Like a number of YMCAs across the nation, Tennessee’s YMCAs have been struggling to find ways to make the SilverSneakers® Fitness Program for seniors work with their individual membership pricing models. We have been negotiating for the past several months with the program’s for-profit provider, Franklin-based Tivity, for a more equitable reimbursement policy. While we had hoped we would be able to come to a satisfactory resolution, after Dec. 31, YMCAs in Tennessee will no longer participate in the SilverSneakers® program. While we’ve had a longstanding relationship with the program, what Tivity proposed in our negotiations is not sustainable for us as a non-profit organization. Seniors remain a vital part of our membership, and we are certainly not walking away from them.

Tennessee Ys are committed to continuing to serve seniors in our community, and we intend to provide a variety of options to allow participants to continue to come to the Y once our agreement with SilverSneakers ends at the end of 2019.

We do believe some of the information released by Tivity is very misleading, and in some cases inaccurate. For instance, we know of at least four YMCAs across the country who have left the program. Unfortunately due to the strict communications restrictions in our current contract, we cannot refute all the inaccuracies at this time. We can, however, assure seniors that 2020 prices and options for continuing to belong to the YMCA will be in place before Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15, and we remain committed to the same level of service, classes and activity offerings all seniors currently enjoy.”

Tivity healthcare has memberships with other health care facilities such as Planet Fitness, Workout Anytime, and Gold’s Gym here in Chattanooga.