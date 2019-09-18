Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – September 18th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Relief To The Heat Is Finally Here!

Expect partly cloudy nd dry weather to continue through the night time. It will be a little milder overnight with lows 65-67.

- Advertisement -

Partly cloudy and a little more on the pleasant side for Thursday with highs in the mid 80’s along with low humidity. Overnight lows will be comfortable near 60.

Sunny and pleasant again for Friday with highs back in the mid to upper 80’s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50’s to near 60. Lots of sunshine and continued dry, and a little hotter for the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90.

83 & 61 re our typical highs and lows for this time of September.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.