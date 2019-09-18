Trump names hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien national security adviser

President Trump has tapped Robert O’Brien to be his new national security adviser, replacing ousted former national security adviser

O’Brien had been among the top candidates for the position. Mr. Trump announced his pick in a tweet Wednesday morning.

“I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!” the president tweeted from his fundraising trip in California.

O’Brien’s arrival comes moments after the president announced new, ambiguous sanctions on Iran, after drone attacks on a Saudi oil facility resulted in an upheaval of the world’s oil supply chain.

The position of national security adviser doesn’t require Senate confirmation.

O’Brien was responsible for helping with the A$AP Rocky case in Sweden, after the rapper was found guilty of assault but did not face prison time for it.

As national security adviser, O’Brien will be responsible for consolidating sensitive information for the president and presenting him with options. Mr. Trump openly said he had serious disagreements with Bolton, and that’s why he was pushed out of the position last week.

Immediately, O’Brien will be tackling any U.S. response to the Saudi oil strikes. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to be in Saudi Arabia the next couple days to assess the situation. O’Brien will also be in the position to give Mr. Trump guidance on what to do in Afghanistan, which was a major point of contention between Mr. Trump and Bolton.

