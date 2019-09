CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The TBI reports that fugitive JeMichael Powell has been captured in Chattanooga.

He was on their Most Wanted List for a shooting three weeks ago.

He is accused of killing a 19 year old pregnant woman at the Rainbow Creek Apartments on Standifer Gap Road.

He was wanted on charges of Criminal Homicide and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.