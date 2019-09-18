Security shoots armed man at courthouse in Scottsboro, AL

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A Jackson County court officer has shot a man at the courthouse in Scottsboro on Wednesday morning.

The security officer is a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff says the man entered the courthouse around 10 AM with a handgun on his hip.

The sheriff says he was stopped by security, got into an argument and pulled his gun.

One of the guards then shot him.

He was flown to a hospital in Huntsville.

The Sheriff says the courthouse is secure now, but will be closed the rest of the day.