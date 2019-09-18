Rossville Police identify the suspects in the car theft with a kid inside

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Rossville Police have identified three people who are suspects from an incident on Monday afternoon.

The case involves a stolen SUV at the Dollar General Store on Chickamauga Avenue.

- Advertisement -

Detective Dave Scroggins says the three individuals as: Quentin Cox, Ashley N. Walker and Makayla A. Whitt.

He says each have extensive criminal histories including other charges for auto theft.

A woman says she left the vehicle running outside the store with her 9 year old grandson in the back seat.

She says as she went inside, three people took the SUV.

They ditched it a few blocks away, leaving the child inside, and ran away.

The child was not hurt in the incident.