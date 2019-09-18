Missing toddler in the night was found on a neighbors porch

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Brainerd neighborhood and police were out in force before dawn this morning looking for a missing child.

The two year old girl disappeared from her home around 2:30 AM on Noa Street.

- Advertisement -

Police began knocking on neighbors doors, asking them to check any security cameras for images of her.

And the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office brought out a K9 officer and drone for the search.

Two and a half hours later, a neighbor found the girl asleep on his porch, just a couple of blocks from her home.