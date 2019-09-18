Fire Officials warn about brush fire dangers

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – September has been a hot month and it may even go down as the hottest month on record.

With the high heat and no rain, brush fires are a high risk for this time of year.

- Advertisement -

“When you are hot like this it can dry out so much faster, and the soil temperatures are very warm too and you have leaf drop-age and you have a lot of things that continually happen that normally happen during the month of October,” says New’s 12 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Core.

Any type of heat can start a flame.

Something such as throwing a cigarette on the ground can spark a fire.

Chattanooga deputy fire chief Rick Boatwright says proper disposal practices are key.

“Making sure you are discarding smoking materials in the proper containers. Notifying the fire department quickly so we can get a handle on the brush fire in a quick manner that way we don’t have things or fires spread such as the Gatlinburg incident,”says Rick Boatwright, Deputy of Operations for the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Not all brush fires come from people’s mistakes.

“Some of them are unintentional, power lines being down if we get windstorms. Most of our fires are of that nature,”says Deputy Boatwright.

Right now, Hamilton county has a burn ban that ends September 30th.

“People are more apt to spend more time outdoors and more apt to try to build those little campfires and that’s where we have a lot of problems,”says Meteorologist Core.

But you you need to be aware of what you are doing at all times and properly putting out fires when finished.