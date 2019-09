CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Erlanger Board is meeting to figure out their next steps after CEO and President Kevin Spiegel announced he was leaving.

They approved his resignation, effective September 11th and finalized his separation payments.

The board then approved naming Dr. Will Jackson as their CEO for the next year.

But they will not call him an interim CEO.

The board will consider a longer term solution at their next meeting.