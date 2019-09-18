Car crashes into Lee Highway hotel

UPDATE:

Chattanooga firefighters have been shoring up the room that was caved in by a van this afternoon, by putting up wooden supports. It has allowed them to remove the vehicles from the crash scene. But 12 rooms will remain closed at the In Town Suites as a precaution.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Part of an extended stay hotel has been evacuated after a vehicle crash went into a room.

It happened around 3PM at the In Town Suites on Lee Highway.

Authorities say a van left the road and hit an SUV in the parking lot, then went into two rooms of the hotel.

Luckily, both rooms were vacant.

But three people in the vehicles were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters did rescue a cat from the rooms.

Fire crews are trying to stabilize the building before removing the vehicles.

So they ordered the evacuation of 12 other rooms.

The evacuees are staying in an air-conditioned CARTA bus until they can return to their rooms.