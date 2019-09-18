Brush Fire on Signal Mountain, state moves up burn permit dates

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is launching its burn permit system a few weeks early this year because of the growing wildfire conditions.

You will have to get an outdoor burning permit beginning on this Monday.

(For more information, tips to conduct a safe debris burn, and to apply for a FREE burn permit online, check out www.BurnSafeTN.org.)

Forestry officials are quick to say they have not seen an outbreak of fires yet, but the conditions are right.

And, in fact, Hamilton County reports a brush fire this evening on Signal Mountain.

It happened on North Palisades Road on the luff.

Crews from Signal Mountain, Walden and Chattanooga fought it from below and above the bluff.

Some firefighters were tied off with safety ropes as they shot hoses over the edge of the mountain.

No buildings were damaged and no one was hurt in the fire.

The cause is undetermined.