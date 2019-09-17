Riverbend Festival review admits the changes aren’t working

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Riverbend Board is in the middle of their annual review of where the summer festival stands.

And they are admitting, this year wasn’t pretty.

So far, they have concluded that “the 2019 event did not perform as well as expected.”

Now the board must decide whether to push through with the changes or go another direction.

Everything seems to be on the table.

This year, the festival scaled back the number of days to just four, but spending more on the headliners of Lionel Richie, Weezer, Macklemore, and Keith Urban.

Riverbend has not released any specific statistics on wristband or concession sales. But the crowds were significantly smaller, too.

Here is a statement today by Board Chair Jay Jolley.