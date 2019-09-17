Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez arrested on child porn charges

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was arrested Tuesday on charges of child pornography and solicitation. Vazquez, 28, was charged with one count of computer pornography—solicitation of a child, and one count of providing obscene material to minors, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

The agency said it began an investigation into Vazquez last month after receiving information he had an alleged relationship with a 13-year-old girl two years ago. FDLE reports the alleged victim, who is now 15, received a video message from in July from Vazquez where he is shown “performing a sex act.” FDLE also reports that Vazquez allegedly sent the victim a text message suggesting the two engage in sex once his Major League Baseball season ends this fall.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez at a baseball game Sept. 11, 2019, in San Francisco. Tony Avelar / AP

FDLE and Pennsylvania State Police received a search warrant to enter Vazquez’s apartment in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, where they seized multiple electronic devices. Officers brought Vazquez to Allegheny County Jail, and he faces extradition to Lee County, Florida.

CBS Pittsburgh affiliate KDKA reports the Pittsburgh Pirates released a statement saying they are placing Vazquez on administrative leave. The statement reads:

“Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vázquez and his subsequent arrest. We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously. We have informed the Commissioner’s Office of the investigation and arrest. The Commissioner’s Office will immediately place Felipe Vázquez on Administrative Leave (and, as a result, Restricted List) pursuant to the Joint MLB/MLBPA Policy. We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time.”

Vazquez, who is originally from San Felipe, Venezuela, joined the majors in 2015. Vazquez is a two time MLB All-Star, making the team in 2018 and 2019. He signed a four-year, $22 million contract in January 2018.