Kids and adults read aloud downtown for National Constitution Day

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Today is National Constitution Day.

To celebrate the signing of the United States Constitution, several Chattanooga citizens met in front of the Federal Building to read the constitution in it’s entirety.

Normal Park student Margaret Stewart tells us “I’m excited mostly because the Constitution like represented and brought our nation together, and this day is really nice and it’s just fun.”

Students from Normal Park Magnet School and Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy also read parts of the Constitution.

The United States Constitution is made up of a total of 110 segments.