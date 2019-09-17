Hamilton County graduation rates are climbing

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A new report shows graduation rates for Hamilton County Schools are improving.

C-C-A, C-S-A-S Upper, and Lookout Valley Middle/High recorded a perfect graduation rate.

The district graduation rate for the last school year was 86 point 9 percent, which was up slightly from last year.

The superintendent says it’s the highest for the district since the 2012 to 2013 school year.

He says it takes many different people to keep kids in school.

“Our parents play a key role in making sure that first of all students are in school every day and that they are on time and that they are ready to learn when they arrive. So all of those elements make a difference as to what our teachers, and counselors and leaders experience at the school level.”

By 20-23 the superintendent says the goal is to have a 90 percent graduation rate.