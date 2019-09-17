Golden Apple: Catherine Gilliland

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – Students say Catherine Gilliland is a caring, kind, and patient teacher.

Her kids call her Mrs. “G.”

The 1st grade teacher at Battlefield Primary School wants to make sure her kids succeed.

Principal Geoff Rhodes says Gilliland came to the school a few years ago, and has made a difference on campus.

“We were looking for a teacher that could really excel at reading and teach reading, and she stood out, and she just fits that to a tee.”

Gilliland says the school does have a big emphasis on the subjects of reading, and math.

“We do a lot of our teaching in small groups, so that we can make sure, we get all of our kids, are seen every day and meet them on their particular level. Because all students learn at different times and at different levels.”

Students say their teacher does help them with their reading skills.

Her hard work is why Gilliland is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.