Dan Mullen Calling For Packed Swamp to Welcome Tennessee

If Knoxville is Rocky Top for Tennessee.

Then Gainesville has to be Rocky Bottom.

Since the Vols and Gators started playing on an annual basis in 1990, Tennessee has only two wins in the Swamp.

And a few of those losses have been heart-breakers. During the Vols last trip to the Swamp, Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks completed a hail-mary pass as time expired to give the Gators 26-20 victory.

Florida coach Dan Mullen is asking for some ‘Rowdy Reptiles’ to be out in force when the Vols return to town on Saturday.

Said Mullen:”Florida-Tennessee is always a big game. We need a sold-out crowd. Uh I don’t know. I don’t like to say sold-out. We need a packed stadium. I don’t care if we are sold-out or not. If you bought a ticket, you need to show up too. Sold-out means everybody bought a ticket. I need everybody packing the Swamp in there to give us that home field advantage. I guess Scott will be upset if I said I don’t like it sold-out. Sold-out and full.”(chuckles).